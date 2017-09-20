Mets come up short after Montero struggles

Off Goeddel, the Marlins connected on three home runs in the eighth. A.J. Ellis and Miguel Rojas went back-to-back, marking the fifth time that’s happened for Miami, and the first since Aug. 6 at Atlanta, when Marcell Ozuna and J.T. Realmuto did the trick. Justin Bour added a two-run homer off Rafael Montero in the third inning. Bour’s 23 homers match a personal high, first accomplished in 2015.

Urena improved to 14-6 with a 3.55 ERA on the season, and the eight innings match his season high.

Along with his latest MLB-leading homer, Stanton added a run-scoring single, increasing his RBI total to 120, which is one behind Preston Wilson’s club record set in 2000. Gary Sheffield also had 120 in 1996.

Brandon Nimmo homered with one out in the seventh inning for New York. Travis d’Arnaud added a pinch-hit RBI single.

MOMENTS THAT MATTERED

Urena limits the damage: The Mets had their shot at a big inning in the fifth, but they came away with just one run. d’Arnaud, who has hit the Marlins well over his career, dropped a perfectly placed blooper down the right-field line for an RBI single, setting New York up with runners on the corners and two outs. Urena, however, escaped the jam by inducing Norichika Aoki to fly out to left.

Bour’s big third inning: Bour made his presence felt in the third inning, in the field and at the plate. With two outs and a runner on second, Bour made a diving catch on Aoki’s line drive for the third out. Then, with two outs and Ozuna on first in the bottom of the inning, Bour belted a two-run homer to center, breaking open a 4-0 Miami lead. Statcast™ projected the homer at 426 feet with an exit velocity of 106.5 mph. Montero’s fastball was 93.8 mph.