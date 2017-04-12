Mets continue dominance of Phils with sweep

New York beat Philadelphia, 5-4, on Wednesday night at Citizens Bank Park, completing a three-game series sweep in which it outscored the National League East rival, 23-11, and outhomered it, 10-3. The Mets are 42-18 against the Phillies since the beginning of the 2014 season, outscoring them by 129 runs.

PHILADELPHIA — The Mets have not loosened their chokehold on the Phillies.

The Mets took an early 5-0 lead on Wednesday, thanks to a productive night from Mets center fielder Michael Conforto, who went 2-for-4 with a homer and three runs scored, and right-hander Zack Wheeler, who opened with five scoreless innings and picked up his first win since 2014. But after Wheeler loaded the bases with two outs in the sixth, Hansel Robles entered the game to face Phillies third baseman Maikel Franco. Robles allowed a first-pitch grand slam to center field to make it a one-run game.

Todd Zolecki has covered the Phillies since 2003, and for MLB.com since 2009. Follow him on Twitter and Facebook and listen to his podcast.

Anthony DiComo has covered the Mets for MLB.com since 2008. Follow him on Twitter @AnthonyDiComo and Facebook, and listen to his podcast.

This story was not subject to the approval of Major League Baseball or its clubs.