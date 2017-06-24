Mets cruise after double-filled big inning

Seth Lugo (2-1) was the beneficiary of the Mets’ offensive outburst, allowing four runs and seven hits in 5 2/3 innings. By contrast, Giants pitchers allowed a season-high 20 hits. Starter Ty Blach, who began the evening with a 3.02 ERA in nine appearances at AT&T Park this season, surrendered seven runs and 11 hits in three innings.

MOMENTS THAT MATTERED

Familiar foe: Cespedes hit .320 with two doubles, four home runs and 11 RBIs in six games against the Giants last year, including .385 (5-for-13) with three homers and five RBIs in three games at AT&T Park last season. So it wasn’t surprising to see him clobber his ninth home run in 103 overall at-bats in the second inning. By Statcast™ standards, it wasn’t the most monstrous homer, as it traveled a projected 390 feet with an exit velocity of 100.7 mph. But everybody in the ballpark knew it was gone the moment Cespedes hit it.

No escape for Blach: Blach actually appeared close to escaping the second inning with only mild trouble. He faced Lugo with a runner on second and one out, but yielded a ground-ball double past third base. Curtis Granderson‘s sacrifice fly left Blach with one out to go and only two runs in, but then came five consecutive hits, including four for extra bases.

WHAT’S NEXT

Mets: Easily the Mets’ best pitcher in June, Jacob deGrom has gone 2-0 with a 0.53 ERA his last two starts, pitching 17 innings. He will look to keep rolling in a 7:15 p.m. ET game Saturday against the Giants at AT&T Park.

Giants: San Francisco can take heart in the fact that right-hander Johnny Cueto will start Saturday’s 4:15 p.m. PT rematch for the Giants. They’re 8-7 in his starts, including 4-2 at home. However, the Giants have lost five of Cueto’s last seven starts overall.

