Mets denied sweep in loss to Phils

But Philadelphia starter Nick Pivetta was better, and not only avoided one troublesome inning, he hardly encountered one uncomfortable at-bat. The right-hander dazzled all afternoon, holding the Mets to one run over seven innings on one hit. Pivetta had pitched past the fifth inning in two of his nine previous starts.

A line drive home run from T.J. Rivera, his second in two days and fourth of the year, put the Mets on the board in the fifth and subsequently broke up Pivetta’s no-hit attempt after 4 1/3 innings.

The Phillies added three runs in the eighth inning off Mets reliever Chasen Bradford, effectively putting the game out of reach for a Mets offense that sputtered Sunday.