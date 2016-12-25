Mets do the holidays

To continue the spirit of the holidays, let’s take a look at some festive Mets.

‘Tis the season, right? What better way to get into the holiday spirit than by seeing your favorite players in the holiday spirit? I mean we’ve already shared our team-centric Christmas decorations.

Now let’s get festive with the Mets.

Naturally, we need to start off with that time the Mets sang Sleigh Ride.



Of course, you forgot about this gem of a video. Luckily YouTube has you covered. Yes, when I wrote sang above, I actually meant sang. Mets players are “singing” the song.

[embedded content]

Then of course there’s this Season’s Greetings “card” from the team back in 2015, filled with great National League Champs highlights.

There’s also this YouTube user who re-did the 12 Days of Christmas to the 12 Days of Metsmas, and well, you get the point.

[embedded content]

Jenrry Mejia as Santa Claus – yes, you can laugh.

This 2010 Season’s Greeting from the Mets that features no players.

[embedded content]

This fan. We still salute you.



Remember Ike Davis? And yes, Santa is John Franco.



There’s also that time back in 2014 where the Mets wished everyone a happy holidays the day before Thanksgiving…

For anyone missing Daniel Murphy, a look back at when he played Santa as well.

No, none of these players are currently on the Mets, but this awesome moment had to be included. Back in 2011, Justin Turner, Daniel Murphy, and Jon Niese made holiday calls to the U.S. Navy to thank them for their service. Lucky for us, there’s a video of this great deed.

[embedded content]

We already know David Wright is amazing, but here he is bringing holiday cheer to children forced to spend the holidays in the hospital.

Also, totally need to point out David’s amazing hat.

[embedded content]

Recently, Noah Syndergaard made the best 6’6″ Santa Claus ever, with Jose Reyes and Brandon Nimmo as his elves.

[embedded content]

We can’t decide if this is creepy or cute. Maybe a mix of both?

[embedded content]

And finally….

