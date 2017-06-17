NEW YORK — A baby blue cap hung from each locker in the Mets’ clubhouse, the topper of a Mets uniform with blue accents throughout. Like all 30 Major League Baseball teams, the Mets wore specially designed caps and uniforms on Saturday, the eve of Father’s Day, to raise awareness and funds for the fight against prostate cancer.
All on-field personnel at Citi Field also wore symbolic blue ribbons on their uniforms, with some also donning blue wristbands, cleats, catching gear and socks. In addition, the game featured a blue-stitched Rawlings baseball.
MLB planned to donate all royalty payments from the sales of Father’s Day Weekend caps and jerseys to the Prostate Cancer Foundation and Stand Up To Cancer.
Also Saturday, the Mets hosted their second annual Pride Night to recognize the LGBT community. During a pregame ceremony, 800 fans wearing different-colored Pride Night shirts lined up in the outfield to form a human rainbow flag.
