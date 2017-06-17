NEW YORK — A baby blue cap hung from each locker in the Mets’ clubhouse, the topper of a Mets uniform with blue accents throughout. Like all 30 Major League Baseball teams, the Mets wore specially designed caps and uniforms on Saturday, the eve of Father’s Day, to raise awareness and funds for the fight against prostate cancer.

All on-field personnel at Citi Field also wore symbolic blue ribbons on their uniforms, with some also donning blue wristbands, cleats, catching gear and socks. In addition, the game featured a blue-stitched Rawlings baseball.