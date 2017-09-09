“It’s not going to be caused by hitting off the tee or [taking] batting practice,” Mets manager Terry Collins said. “It’s going to be caused by someone throwing a 95-mph fastball on your fist. So that’s what he’s got to be able to deal with.”

In 31 games since his Aug. 1 callup, Rosario is batting .245 with four home runs, four stolen bases and a .699 OPS. He projects as the Mets’ Opening Day shortstop in 2018.

Worth noting

Noah Syndergaard, who pitched two innings in a rehab start for Class A Brooklyn on Thursday, will throw approximately 50 pitches Sunday in a simulated game at Citi Field. The Mets have not determined when Syndergaard’s next rehab outing will be. He is recovering from a torn right lat muscle, which has sidelined him since April 30.