Murphy’s homer helped lead the Nats to a win on a night they received an abbreviated outing from right-hander Stephen Strasburg, who left the game after throwing five innings and 83 pitches. He gave up seven hits and walked a batter, but struck out six and retired his final seven batters.

The Mets began the game with the brief but encouraging return of right-hander Noah Syndergaard, who was pitching in his first game since April 30. He allowed a hit, but a timely double play allowed him to get through a scoreless inning in five pitches.

Then New York handed the ball to right-hander Matt Harvey, and his struggles continued. Harvey surrendered three runs on a pair of homers — a two-run homer from Adam Lind and a solo homer from Matt Wieters — in four innings, with a pair of strikeouts and walks. Harvey owns a 12.27 ERA since returning from the disabled list.

MOMENTS THAT MATTERED

Callahan strikes out a pair: Washington had a chance to break a tie game in the eighth inning, threatening with runners at the corners and one out in the eighth inning when the Mets turned to right-hander Jamie Callahan. But Callahan struck out both Michael A. Taylor and Andrew Stevenson to strand the go-ahead runs.

Three in the third: The Mets threatened with runners on early in the game against Strasburg before they broke through with a three-run third inning. Brandon Nimmo drove home a run with a ground-rule double, followed by Kevin Plawecki‘s two-run single through the middle of the infield to give New York a three-run advantage.