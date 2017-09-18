Mets fall as Harvey struggles in Miami

Stanton got back on track after being given Sunday off at Milwaukee because he was feeling fatigued. The 55 homers by Stanton are the most in the Majors since Ryan Howard of the Phillies had 58 in 2006.

Stanton’s laser to center came off an 89.5-mph slider from Harvey in the fourth inning. Miami broke the game open the following inning with seven runs, with Ichiro Suzuki having two hits and driving in a run in the frame.

The Marlins were back in Miami on Monday for the first time since Hurricane Irma tore through Florida on Sept. 10, and prompted MLB to switch a “home series” with the Brewers, Sept. 15-17, to Miller Park in Milwaukee.

With the Rockies off on Monday, the Marlins staved off elimination from the second National League Wild Card spot for one more night. Their elimination number remains one.

Ozuna’s homer, a leadoff shot in the seventh, was his 34th of the year. Gavin Cecchini had an RBI single for the Mets in the fourth inning off Dan Straily, who worked five innings, allowing one run and striking out eight to improve to 10-9 with a 4.17 ERA.

MOMENTS THAT MATTERED

Launching to 55: The way Stanton impacts the baseball, there’s often a story for each home run he hits. What made No. 55 special? Stanton blasted the ball 455 feet with a launch angle of 17 degrees, according to Statcast™. Since Statcast™ began in 2015, that’s the longest home run by any player with a launch angle of 17 degrees of less. The exit velocity was 114.2 mph. Stanton had gone 29 at-bats without a home run.

Seven-run fifth: The Mets were in striking distance entering the fifth inning, down by four runs. That’s when the Marlins struck for seven runs, with Ichiro starting things off with a single. In his second at-bat in the inning, he delivered an RBI single. Gordon added a two-run triple. Stanton also had a run-scoring single. The Mets used four pitchers in the frame, starting with Harvey. Tommy Milone allowed two runs in one-third of an inning and Hansel Robles was charged with three runs in one-third of an inning. Only Erik Goeddel escaped unscathed.