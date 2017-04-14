The Marlins were finally able to break through against the Mets’ bullpen, which had thrown 14 consecutive scoreless innings in the series.

Mets right-hander Noah Syndergaard, who fanned nine Marlins in seven innings in a win at Citi Field on Sunday, worked six innings on Friday, fanning four, while allowing two runs on six hits. Syndergaard exited after 87 pitches. After the sixth inning, the hard-throwing right-hander was seen in the dugout checking out his fingers.

With Thursday’s game lasting 16 innings, the Marlins had to shuffle their rotation. Edinson Volquez was pushed up a day and started on Friday, in place of Adam Conley, who threw the 16th inning Thursday.

In 4 2/3 innings, Volquez allowed two runs, with the big blast being Lucas Duda‘s towering home run to center in the fifth inning. Duda’s fourth of the season put New York in front, 2-1, at the time. Per Statcast™, it projected at 441 feet, with an exit velocity of 107 mph.

Duda’s solo home run

NYM@MIA: Duda smashes a solo home run to center field

Lucas Duda smashes a solo home run to dead-center field in the top of the 5th inning, giving the Mets a 2-1 lead

MOMENTS THAT MATTERED

Line out, throw ’em out: The Marlins had a golden opportunity to grab the lead in the seventh inning, but were denied by the strong arm of Michael Conforto. With the bases full and one out, Christian Yelich lined sharply to left. Rojas tagged and raced home as Conforto launched a throw that was on the money. Rene Rivera caught it on the fly and applied the tag on Rojas, who slid home head-first. Umpire D.J. Reyburn ruled him out. The Marlins challenged that Rojas was safe, but the ruling stood. The double play denied Miami the chance to take a 3-2 lead.

Conforto throws out Rojas

NYM@MIA: Conforto makes great throw home, call stands

Michael Conforto cuts down Miguel Rojas at home plate with a fantastic throw and the call stands after review

Duda goes the distance: When Duda clubbed his home run off Volquez with two outs in the fifth inning, he became the first player this season with multiple home runs tracked farther than 440 feet. On Tuesday at Philadelphia, he had a home run travel 448 feet.

SOUND SMART WITH YOUR FRIENDS

Marlins second baseman Dee Gordon has five straight multi-hit games, and three hits in three of his last four games; he went 3-for-5 with an RBI, stolen base and a run scored Friday.

Gordon’s RBI single

NYM@MIA: Gordon floats an RBI single into right field

Dee Gordon floats an RBI single into shallow right field in the bottom of the 5th inning, tying the game at 2

Jerry Blevins, who was on the mound when Conforto threw out Rojas, stranded another two runners on the bases that inning. The left-hander has stranded all 10 runners he has inherited this season, leading the league in that category. He also tied for the Major League lead with 47 stranded runners last year.

INSTANT REPLAY

The strong arm of Conforto kept the game tied in the seventh inning. But the lineout-throw-him-out double play didn’t become complete before a replay review. The Marlins challenged that Rojas touched the plate before Rivera’s tag. But after a review of one minute and 45 seconds, the ruling was the play stands.

WHAT’S NEXT

Mets: Despite a 1.50 ERA through two starts, Jacob deGrom does not have a decision. He’ll look to garner his first win when he starts a 7:10 p.m. ET game Saturday, Jackie Robinson Day, against the Marlins. The Mets also hope that Yoenis Cespedes, who was limited to pinch-hitting duties Friday due to the flu, will be able to return to the starting lineup.

Marlins: For the second time in three days, Adam Conley will be facing the Mets. But on Saturday, it will be in a role more comfortable; the left-hander will start in the 7:10 p.m. ET game at Marlins Park. On Thursday night, Conley was forced into an emergency bullpen stint, tossing the 16th inning, and giving up the decisive home run to Travis d’Arnaud in a 9-8 loss. Conley was supposed to start on Friday, but was pushed back one day.

Watch every out-of-market regular-season game live on MLB.TV.