Mets fans, Gary, Keith, and Ron are back February 25th

That’s right fellow Mets fans, we only have a couple of more weeks without GKR.

In a press release on Friday, SNY announced their Spring Training coverage. The network will be showing 15 live games, starting on February 25th at 1:05 PM where the Mets will be playing one of our favorites (please read that sarcastically), the Nationals.

The most important takeaway of all this? Well, for me, there’s two. The first one is that baseball is almost back. It’s so close I can smell it. The second takeaway? My favorite — and I’m sure yours as well — broadcasting team will be back to entertain us, and give us more baseball.

Gary Cohen, Keith Hernandez, and Ron Darling will be returning to our television screens on February 25th. I know I sure have missed them, and I’m also sure I’m not the only one. Our favorite trio will be back before we know it.

Steve Gelbs will additionally be back for SNY as the field reporter, also starting on the February 25th game. Additionally, Gary Apple and Nelson Figueroa will also be back for Mets Pre-Game.

To view the entire Mets Spring Training schedule — both SNY games and non-SNY games — please click here. If you’re like me, you’ll be putting them into your calendar and setting alarms before you even finish reading this post.

Can you tell that I miss GKR and that I miss baseball?

Back in November, Gary Cohen agreed to a multi-year deal with the network, assuring us that our favorite trip would not be breaking up.

If you don’t think you can wait the two weeks until GKR is back in our lives, we’re here for you. That’s why we’re giving you a look at some of their best moments — there’s too many to name, we know, but we tried.

