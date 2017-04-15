Mets, Fish honor Jackie with special bases

“I’m proud of our history, and proud of the game to be able to cross that barrier,” Marlins manager Don Mattingly said.

For the fourth straight year, Mets outfielder Curtis Granderson is wearing a customized pair of New Balance cleats that a Chicago-based company called “The Sole Revival” made for him to commemorate the day.

In 1947, Jackie Robinson stood up in front of thousands of people who were rooting against him & did what he did best – played ball! #hero pic.twitter.com/NHoic5zap8 — Curtis Granderson (@cgrand3) April 15, 2017

Granderson plans to auction off the cleats at CurtisGranderson.com/JRD, with proceeds going to the Jackie Robinson Foundation.

“It’s a great day to get a chance to play with such a diverse group of guys,” Granderson said. “I’ve gotten a chance to travel the world and promote the game of baseball because of what Jackie did 70 years ago. It’s amazing to think that that much time has passed. You look around, especially this clubhouse, the way things are versus when Jackie broke in 70 years ago — diverse coaching staff, diverse training staff, players. Across the board, it’s really neat to see. And then you think about how it used to be. So it’s kind of a good and bad situation, but definitely more good than anything.”

Here���s a sneak peek of my custom @newbalance #JRD cleats! Early bidding starts now so #DONATE for a chance to win! https://t.co/mjXl8o6t1V pic.twitter.com/nh13XM6dtU — Curtis Granderson (@cgrand3) April 14, 2017

In honor of the day, the Marlins had their inaugural Jackie Robinson Day Invitational on the West Plaza of Marlins Park. Kids from Overtown Youth Center participated in a kickball game in Jackie Robinson’s honor.

For the Marlins-Mets game, special commemorative bases, with Jackie Robinson’s name and number on it, were used.

Also on Saturday, the Mets’ Class A affiliate played at Dodgertown in Vero Beach, Fla., where Robinson trained when he was with the Dodgers.

Marlins outfield coach Lorenzo Bundy, in his second season on the Marlins’ staff, previously was in Los Angeles with Mattingly.

In 2014, Bundy became the first African-American to be named third base coach in Dodgers history, and he met Robinson’s widow, Rachel Robinson.

“We take a lot of pride in that,” Bundy said. “I met Rachel. That was one of the proudest moments of my life. What a special lady.”

Bundy still cherishes a picture he has with Rachel Robinson.

And to this day, Bundy has a photo on his iPad of Jackie Robinson wearing a Dodgers uniform, along with one of the late Hall of Famer’s quotes: “Life is not important, except the impact one has on the lives of others.”