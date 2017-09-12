Mets get pitcher to complete Walker swap

MILWAUKEE — The Brewers sent Minor League right-hander Eric Hanhold to the Mets on Tuesday to complete the Aug. 12 trade that brought veteran infielder Neil Walker to Milwaukee for a player to be named and cash.

Hanhold, 6-foot-5 and 23 years old, was Milwaukee’s sixth-round Draft pick out of the University of Florida in 2015 and was converted to relief this season, his second at the Advanced Class A level. He was 8-3 with a 3.94 ERA and 60 strikeouts in 64 innings for the Carolina Mudcats, setting career highs for strikeouts per nine innings and WHIP.