Mets get pitcher to complete Walker swap

MILWAUKEE — The Brewers sent Minor League right-hander Eric Hanhold to the Mets on Tuesday to complete the Aug. 12 trade that brought veteran infielder Neil Walker to Milwaukee for a player to be named and cash.
Hanhold, 6-foot-5 and 23 years old, was Milwaukee’s sixth-round Draft pick out of the University of Florida in 2015 and was converted to relief this season, his second at the Advanced Class A level. He was 8-3 with a 3.94 ERA and 60 strikeouts in 64 innings for the Carolina Mudcats, setting career highs for strikeouts per nine innings and WHIP.
Walker, a free agent to be, made a splash in his first week with the Brewers but has significantly cooled at the plate since then. He entered Tuesday with seven hits in 43 at-bats (.163) in his past 15 games.
Adam McCalvy has covered the Brewers for MLB.com since 2001. Follow him on Twitter @AdamMcCalvy and like him on Facebook. This story was not subject to the approval of Major League Baseball or its clubs.