Mets give Jerry Blevins $5.5 million for 2017, team option for 2018

Jerry Blevins is back, and the deal that brought him over is a pretty good one.

News broke out that the Mets will be bringing back righty reliever Jerry Blevins last week, and now we know more details about the deal that made it happen.

According to FanRag Sports’ Jon Heyman, the Mets and Blevins have agreed to a one-year deal worth $5.5 million for 2017, with a team option for $7 million in 2018. The deal also includes a $1 million buyout should the Mets decline that second year option. Heyman also notes that both years have incentives worth $100,000.

The team, nor Blevins have not confirmed the deal officially yet.

Blevins is official with mets. 5.5M salary in ’17, 7M team option in ’18 w/1M buyout. 100K incentives each year. #mets — Jon Heyman (@JonHeyman) February 9, 2017

The Mets were unsure of Blevins’ return this offseason. Early on, the front office was convinced he’d be able to land a multi-year deal worth more than the team was willing to offer. As the market shaped up, it seemed more and more likely that a deal could get done, and eventually both sides agreed.

This deal seems to follow along with the rumor that the Mets would be willing to backload a contract to get Blevins to stay. His $1.5 million raise in 2018 – should the option be picked up – will be more likely thanks to guys like Curtis Granderson, and Jay Bruce coming off the books next season.

Blevins will be a big part of the Mets bullpen this season, specially from the left side of the rubber. In 2016, Blevins posted a 2.79 ERA over his 42 innings pitched. He struck out 52 hitters and walked 15 during that span. Lefties had more success against Blevins than righties did, however, hitting .255 against him (versus .182 from RHH)

Pitchers and catchers report officially in three days, and one of the biggest arms in the bullpen will definitely be there.

