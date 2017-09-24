Mets, Gov. Cuomo partners for Puerto Rico aid

The Mets are pitching in again after Hurricane Maria devastated Puerto Rico last week, leaving nearly the entire island without power for up to months. The team has partnered with New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo and the state’s Empire State Relief & Recovery Effort for Puerto Rico. Citi Field will serve as a strategic location for Mets fans — or any New Yorker — to drop off supplies that will be sent to Puerto Rico. The Mets encourage fans attending the season’s final homestand from Monday to Wednesday against the Braves to bring the following requested items: batteries, flashlights and portable lanterns, diapers and baby wipes, cases of water, feminine hygiene products, canned food and non-perishable food.

“On behalf of everyone at the Mets, we would like to thank Governor Cuomo for coordinating this massive relief effort for the island of Puerto Rico,” Mets COO Jeff Wilpon said in a statement. “The Mets and our fans stand alongside all our friends and family in Puerto Rico during this difficult time.”

Donations can be dropped off between 4:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. ET on Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday, outside the Jackie Robinson Rotunda, left field gate and bullpen gate. Additionally, on Thursday and Friday, collections will be accepted outside the Jackie Robinson Rotunda from 10:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m. on both days.

#Mets Instructional League players in PSL helped unload the truck that was filled with the items collected for the hurricane relief drive. pic.twitter.com/T6O6miavXu — New York Mets (@Mets) September 24, 2017

Mets bullpen coach Ricky Bones’ father, uncles, brothers and their families are all in Puerto Rico. His hometown of Guayama — located on the island’s southern side — was hit especially hard, he said. The only contact he’s had his family was a brief phone call with his niece, who drove all the way to San Juan to tell him everyone was OK.

Bones became emotional when describing his family’s plight.

“It’s been tough,” Bones said. “I know [my dad is] fine. I know the house held because they were prepared. I know the government and mayor in my town are working hard to get everything under control.”

Mets starter Seth Lugo‘s grandmother contacted him Sunday morning from San Germán, which is located in the southwest corner of the island. It was the first time he’d heard from any family in Puerto Rico since the storm.

Lugo’s message to Mets fans was simple: “Come out and support us … bring anything and everything can to help these people. They need your help.”

Rookie catcher Tomás Nido lived in Puerto Rico until he was 16. Speaking to MLB.com on Friday, he said he was able to get in touch with his sister and was in the process of trying to send a generator to his family.

“We’ll never let them fight by themselves,” Nido told MLB.com. “We’re all gonna have each other’s back. We’re going to try to do what it takes to get it back on its feet and get us going.”