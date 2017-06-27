Mets pitcher Gsellman strains hamstring and leaves game

MIAMI (AP) New York Mets right-hander Robert Gsellman has left his team’s game at Miami with a strained left hamstring after he pulled up limping as he tried to beat out a grounder in the third inning.

Gsellman grabbed the back of his thigh as he approached first base and grimaced in pain. He was replaced on the mound by Paul Sewald to start the fourth inning Tuesday with the Mets trailing 3-2.

The injury-plagued Mets have already had five starting pitchers on the disabled list this season.

