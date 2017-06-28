Mets place Gsellman on DL, recall Reynolds

NEW YORK — The New York Mets announced today that they have placed right-handed pitcher Robert Gsellman on the 10-Day Disabled List with a strained left hamstring and recalled infielder Matt Reynolds from Las Vegas (AAA) of the Pacific Coast League. Reynolds is active for tonight’s game at Miami.

In 23 games for the Mets this season, Reynolds has batted .185 (5-27) with one home run and one RBI. In 70 career games in the major leagues, Reynolds is batting .216 (25-116) with eight doubles, four home runs and 14 RBI.