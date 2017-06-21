Mets place Wheeler (biceps) on 10-day DL

Wheeler, 27, suffered a second straight ugly loss Monday in Los Angeles, allowing seven runs in two innings — including homers in back-to-back frames by Cody Bellinger. He previously had lasted just 1 2/3 innings while giving up eight runs and two homers against the Cubs on June 13. Wheeler owned a 3.45 ERA prior to those two outings; it is now at 5.29.

Wheeler joins fellow starters Matt Harvey (stress injury in right shoulder) and Noah Syndergaard (partially torn right lat) on the DL.

Pill, 27, is 0-2 with a 3.75 ERA in four games (two starts) for the Mets this year. Goeddel, 28, appeared in 36 games for New York in 2016, posting a 2-2 record and a 4.54 ERA.