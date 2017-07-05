Mets rained out in DC; deGrom to start Friday

WASHINGTON — Heavy rains over Nationals Park on Wednesday postponed the Mets’ series finale against the Nats. The two teams will make up the game at a date to be determined; they next meet for a three-game series in Washington from Aug. 25-27.
Jacob deGrom, New York’s scheduled starter in the finale, will be pushed back two days to pitch the Mets’ series opener Friday in St. Louis. The Mets have not announced their starting pitchers for Saturday and Sunday, though it’s likely that Steven Matz, who owns an active 16-inning scoreless streak, will pitch one of the two games.
The extra rest could be useful for deGrom, who had been slated to start Wednesday on regular rest for the first time since May. Consistently receiving an extra day between starts, deGrom has gone 4-0 with a 0.84 ERA over his last four outings. By contrast, he owns a 4.89 ERA on regular rest this season.
The Mets could also receive some pitching help between now and first pitch in St. Louis on Friday night. Old friend Bartolo Colon is expected to clear waivers on Thursday, and Mets sources say the team remains interested in a reunion. Assuming Colon clears, New York could sign the veteran for something close to the league minimum salary.
Wednesday’s delay lasted one hour and 55 minutes before the game was called. Tickets from the game will be honored for the makeup at Nationals Park, once it is announced.
Anthony DiComo has covered the Mets for MLB.com since 2008.