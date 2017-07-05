Mets rained out in DC; deGrom to start Friday

The extra rest could be useful for deGrom, who had been slated to start Wednesday on regular rest for the first time since May. Consistently receiving an extra day between starts, deGrom has gone 4-0 with a 0.84 ERA over his last four outings. By contrast, he owns a 4.89 ERA on regular rest this season.

The Mets could also receive some pitching help between now and first pitch in St. Louis on Friday night. Old friend Bartolo Colon is expected to clear waivers on Thursday, and Mets sources say the team remains interested in a reunion. Assuming Colon clears, New York could sign the veteran for something close to the league minimum salary.

Wednesday’s delay lasted one hour and 55 minutes before the game was called. Tickets from the game will be honored for the makeup at Nationals Park, once it is announced.