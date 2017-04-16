Mets rally to tie, but fall on walk-off HR

In a wild four-game series, the Marlins rebounded after losing 9-8 in 16 innings on Thursday night to take the next three.

Marlins starter Dan Straily and the bullpen were trying to accomplish a franchise-first, which was a combined no-hitter. For 7 2/3 innings, they held New York without a hit before Neil Walker‘s clean single to center off Brad Ziegler.

Miami carried a two-run lead into the ninth inning before the Mets rallied with two outs off David Phelps, who was getting the save chance because A.J. Ramos was unavailable. But with two outs, pinch-hitter Asdrubal Cabrera delivered a two-run single to center.

Ozuna hangs onto wall for catch

Marcell Ozuna climbs the wall in left field and holds on to rob Wilmer Flores of extra bases in the top of the 5th inning

Ozuna, who had an RBI double in the sixth inning, made a terrific catch at the wall in the fifth inning to rob Wilmer Flores of extra-bases.

Mets right-hander Matt Harvey worked six innings, allowing two runs (one earned) on seven hits with five strikeouts.

MOMENTS THAT MATTERED

Garcia in relief: Straily may not have allowed any hits through 5 1/3 innings, but his pitch count was up to 93 after issuing one-out walks to Walker and Yoenis Cespedes. Miami went with rookie left-hander Jarlin Garcia to face left-handed hitting Jay Bruce and Lucas Duda. With Miami ahead by a run at the time, Bruce struck out and Duda lifted a lazy fly ball to left.

Add-on run, but key out: The Marlins got a critical add-on run in the sixth inning when Ozuna laced an RBI double into the gap in left-center. Yelich scored from second, but Justin Bour was thrown out at the plate. Cespedes threw to Jose Reyes, whose relay to the plate got Bour. There was a little confusion on the play, as catcher Travis d’Arnaud applied the tag, while his leg prevented Bour from reaching home. The Marlins didn’t challenge if d’Arnaud blocked the plate, and Bour was out.