Mets reach deals with half of Draft picks

NEW YORK — The Mets have inked half of their Draft picks to their first professional contracts, announcing Sunday that they signed 20 of their 40 selections.

Among those who signed were five of the Mets’ first 10 picks, all right-handed pitchers: sixth-rounder Marcel Renteria from New Mexico State, seventh-rounder Connor O’Neil from Cal State Northridge, eighth-rounder Trey Cobb from Oklahoma State, ninth-rounder Cannon Chadwick from the University of Arkansas Fayetteville and 10th-rounder Stephen Villines from the University of Kansas.