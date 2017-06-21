Mets routed by homer-happy Dodgers

• Seager goes deep three times

But it was Seager who shined brightest on this night, hitting a three-run homer, a two-run homer, a solo shot and a double. He became just the fourth player to record multiple three-homer games before turning 24. There have been four three-homer games by shortstops younger than 24, and Seager has two of them.

Most of Seager and Bellinger’s damage came against Mets starter Robert Gsellman, a Los Angeles native pitching in his home state for the first time. With his grandmother watching him pitch live for the first time as a professional, Gsellman gave up four homers and eight runs — seven earned — in 4 1/3 innings.

Staked to an early four-run lead that Seager and Bellinger kept building and building, Brandon McCarthy endured no such trouble. The Dodgers’ starter allowed just four hits and a walk over six innings, striking out four.

MOMENTS THAT MATTERED

Double the homers: The first of Seager’s three home runs traveled farthest, landing a Statcast-projected 410 feet from home plate to give the Dodgers the only lead they would require. Two batters later, Bellinger added a two-run shot to cap a four-run first inning off Gsellman, setting the tone for what was to come.

Quintuple the fun: If there was any doubt as to the game’s outcome, Seager smashed it with his final homer of the night, a three-run shot off Mets reliever Josh Edgin. That was the icing on a five-run inning for the Dodgers, who also used a Yasmani Grandal solo homer and a Joc Pederson RBI double to chase Gsellman.

