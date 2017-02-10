Mets send Ynoa to Orioles in exchange for cash

NEW YORK — Facing a 40-man roster crunch, the Mets traded pitching prospect Gabriel Ynoa to the Orioles for cash on Friday.

Ynoa was No. 18 on the Mets’ 2016 Top 30 Prospects list and made his big league debut in 2016, starting three games and coming out of the bullpen in seven others. He finished with a 6.38 ERA, striking out 17 batters in 18 1/3 innings. Despite those numbers, the 23-year-old’s stock seemed to be rising after he went 12-5 with a 3.97 ERA at Triple-A Las Vegas, a notoriously hitter-friendly environment.