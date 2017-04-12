Mets sign Decker to Minor League deal

Last appearing for Team Israel in the World Baseball Classic, Decker batted .182 in five games. He played 84 games for three organizations last year, hitting .230 with 19 home runs and a .767 OPS at the Double-A and Triple-A levels. The right-handed hitter’s lone big league cameo came in 2015 with the Padres, consisting of eight games and 12 hitless plate appearances.

Defensively, Decker is capable of playing first and third base, catcher and the outfield.