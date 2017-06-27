Mets strike first, tie it late, but fall to Marlins

MIAMI — There was nothing flashy about Ichiro Suzuki‘s 3,051th MLB hit, other than the placement and perfect timing. The slapped single through the hole at short in the seventh inning drove in the go-ahead run in the Marlins’ 6-3 win over the Mets on Tuesday night at Marlins Park.
The exit velocity of the RBI single was a mere 87.8 mph, and according to Statcast™, the hit probability was just 29 percent. To the Marlins, the single was highly impactful because it helped them take the series opener against the Mets at a time both clubs are looking to track toward the .500 mark and into contention.
Christian Yelich added a two-run single in Miami’s three-run seventh. Ichiro moved to within two hits of reaching Rod Carew, who is 24th all-time with 3,053 hits. Ichiro’s hit total jumped by one after an official scoring change from Sunday, when an error against the Cubs was overturned.
Curtis Granderson homered on Dan Straily‘s second pitch, marking his third leadoff shot of the season and his 21st since joining the Mets. New York relied on the long ball again in the seventh inning, making it 3-3 on Travis d’Arnaud‘s home run to left.
Miami followed Granderson’s homer with three runs off Robert Gsellman in the first inning, on a two-out, two-run single by Justin Bour and an RBI double from Martin Prado. Gsellman lasted three frames, injuring his left hamstring running the bases in the fourth.
MOMENTS THAT MATTERED
Lefty-lefty knocks: The Mets played the odds, going with lefty Jerry Blevins with runners on the corners and no outs in the seventh and the game even at 3. Blevins drew the left-handed-hitting Ichiro, and the 43-year-old outfielder delivered. With one out and runners on second and third, Giancarlo Stanton was intentionally walked to get Blevins to face the left-handed-hitting Yelich. But Yelich laced a two-run single to center, giving the Marlins a three-run cushion.
First-inning frenzy: Prado and first-inning doubles are starting to become a trend. After knocking a two-run double in Sunday’s 4-2 win over the Cubs, Prado turned on a Gsellman 94-mph fastball and lined it down the left-field line. Bour raced around third standing up to cap the three-run frame. Miami has scored three runs in the first inning of each of the last three games, but hasn’t scored more than four in any of them.
Joe Frisaro has covered the Marlins for MLB.com since 2002. Follow him on Twitter @JoeFrisaro and listen to his podcast.
Anthony DiComo has covered the Mets for MLB.com since 2008. Follow him on Twitter @AnthonyDiComo and Facebook.
This story was not subject to the approval of Major League Baseball or its clubs.