Mets strike first, tie it late, but fall to Marlins

Christian Yelich added a two-run single in Miami’s three-run seventh. Ichiro moved to within two hits of reaching Rod Carew, who is 24th all-time with 3,053 hits. Ichiro’s hit total jumped by one after an official scoring change from Sunday, when an error against the Cubs was overturned.

Curtis Granderson homered on Dan Straily‘s second pitch, marking his third leadoff shot of the season and his 21st since joining the Mets. New York relied on the long ball again in the seventh inning, making it 3-3 on Travis d’Arnaud‘s home run to left.

Miami followed Granderson’s homer with three runs off Robert Gsellman in the first inning, on a two-out, two-run single by Justin Bour and an RBI double from Martin Prado. Gsellman lasted three frames, injuring his left hamstring running the bases in the fourth.

MOMENTS THAT MATTERED

Lefty-lefty knocks: The Mets played the odds, going with lefty Jerry Blevins with runners on the corners and no outs in the seventh and the game even at 3. Blevins drew the left-handed-hitting Ichiro, and the 43-year-old outfielder delivered. With one out and runners on second and third, Giancarlo Stanton was intentionally walked to get Blevins to face the left-handed-hitting Yelich. But Yelich laced a two-run single to center, giving the Marlins a three-run cushion.

First-inning frenzy: Prado and first-inning doubles are starting to become a trend. After knocking a two-run double in Sunday’s 4-2 win over the Cubs, Prado turned on a Gsellman 94-mph fastball and lined it down the left-field line. Bour raced around third standing up to cap the three-run frame. Miami has scored three runs in the first inning of each of the last three games, but hasn’t scored more than four in any of them.