But Flores’ memory served the best of the two, saying that he told Puig to “run the bases” and Flores said Puig responded with an expletive.

“I think there’s a way to enjoy a home run,” Flores said. “You enjoy it. You see it. But that was too much.”

Puig took offense to the Mets deciding to walk Joc Pederson and took even more offense to the fastball Mets’ pitcher Tyler Pill threw right down the middle.

“They elected to pitch to me instead of pitching to [Pederson],” Puig said. “They thought it would be the same result whatever it was, the second or third inning and I hit the ground ball. They figured that would be an easier out and that’s why I was able to do that.”

Puig’s mammoth three-run homer

LAD@NYM: Puig launches a three-run homer to left

Yasiel Puig crushes a three-run home run to left field in the bottom of the 4th inning, before exchanging words with Travis d’Arnaud at home

Flores had a different assessment of Puig’s home run trot.

“I don’t think he knows what having respect for the game is,” Flores said. “We’re playing horrible right now. We don’t need his [expletive]”

Puig responded: “We’ve been hitting well, and we’ve been hitting a lot of home runs, and if that’s the way that he feels, it might be result of them not playing so well.”

Before the fifth inning, Jose Reyes and Yoenis Cespedes tried to settle the disagreement and held a brief chat with Puig about the trot.

Puig said Cespedes told him to “run a bit faster.”

“I don’t look at it that way,” Puig said about Cespedes’ advice.

Dodgers manager Dave Roberts said he knew Puig didn’t mean any disrespect with his run around the basepaths.

“Obviously, Flores took a little offense to it,” Roberts said about the exchange. “I think [Travis] d’Arnaud tried to clean it up a little bit. I don’t think that we’re thinking anything of it.”