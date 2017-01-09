Mets to figure prominently at NY BBWAA Awards dinner

Chief among them is pitcher Noah Syndergaard, who will be named New York Player of the Year. Though Syndergaard is one of the few honorees who will not be on hand to accept his award, general manager Sandy Alderson — always good for a quip or two about Matt Harvey‘s social life — will be.

The BBWAA also plans to honor late Mets staffer Shannon Forde with the Joan Payson Humanitarian Award, which in the past has gone to such luminaries as Gary Carter, Derek Jeter, David Wight and Yogi Berra. Major League Baseball recently announced plans to name a softball field in Little Ferry, N.J., after Forde, who passed away due to breast cancer last March.

Even Bartolo Colon, now with the Braves, earned an award — the chapter’s “Toast of the Town” recognition for 2016’s most notable New York baseball newsmaker.

In addition to faces from the Mets and Yankees universes, both national MVPs, Cy Youngs, Rookies and Managers of the Year Award winners are expected to attend the dinner at the New York Hilton. Tickets are available at http://bbwaa.com/ny-dinner.