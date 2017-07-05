The Mets had a pool of $4.75 million to spend on this year’s signing period. According to MLB’s Collective Bargaining Agreement, every team gets at least that much money to spend on international prospects each year. Clubs can trade as much of their pool money as they like, but there is a limit — 75 percent of a team’s initial pool — to how much one club can acquire.

• Mets sign two top international prospects

This year, the Mets spent most of their pool money on two players: shortstop Ronny Mauricio, who signed for $2.1 million, and outfielder Adrian Hernandez, who inked a $1.5 million deal. Both players are 16 years old and hail from the Dominican Republic. They ranked 10th and 18th on MLBPipeline.com’s Top 30 International Prospects list, respectively.

Mets’ top international picks

Sanchez on the Mets’ two top international prospects

MLB.com’s Jesse Sanchez discusses the Mets nabbing two top international prospects during the signing period

On International Signing Day last Sunday, the Mets also came to terms with five other Dominican and Venezuelan teenagers, making their most significant splash in that market in years.