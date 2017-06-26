Mets trio headlines Prospect Team of the Week

A second-round pick out of Florida last year, Alonso missed time with the Gators with a broken right foot (2015) and a broken bone in his left hand (2016). He batted .321/.382/.587 at short-season Brooklyn in his pro debut last summer but missed the last four weeks after breaking his right pinky diving into a base. Six games into this season, he again broke a bone in his left hand.

Alonso returned to Class A Advanced St. Lucie in late May and went just 9-for-57 (.158) in his first 15 games back before finally heating up last week. He batted .414/.471/.931 and led all Minor Leaguers in doubles (six), extra-base hits (nine), total bases (27) and RBIs (14).

That performance makes Alonso the headliner on MLBPipeline’s latest Prospect Team of the Week. Here’s the entire squad, based on games from June 19-25:

C: Austin Allen, Lake Elsinore Storm (Class A Advanced)

(Padres No. 26 prospect)

4 G, .313/.389/1.000, 4 R, 5 H, 2 2B, 3 HR, 6 RBI, 1 BB, 2 SO

Allen homered in his final game before the California League All-Star break, then went deep in his first three games after regular-season play resumed last week. An offensive-minded catcher, he’s batting .252/.344/.439 with eight homers in 58 games.

1B: Peter Alonso, St. Lucie Mets (Class A Advanced)

(Mets No. 9 prospect)

8 G, .414/.471/.931, 9 R, 12 H, 6 2B, 3 HR, 14 RBI, 3 BB, 5 SO, 1 CS

Alonso’s breakout week raised his batting average 67 points and improved his season line to .234/.291/.449 with five homers in 29 games. He went 4-for-5 with a homer and five RBIs on Friday — more RBIs than he had in his first 16 games after he came off the disabled list.

2B: Nick Solak, Tampa Yankees (Class A Advanced)

(Yankees No. 18 prospect)

6 G, .545/.542/.818, 9 R, 12 H, 1 2B, 1 3B, 1 HR, 7 RBI, 1 BB, 3 SO, 4 SB

Like Alonso, Solak is a 2016 second-rounder from a top college program (Louisville) who has jumped to high Class A for his first full professional season. He opened last week with four straight games in which he collected multiple hits and stole a base, and he’s hitting .309/.411/.441 with eight steals in 69 games. He ranks second in the Florida State League in on-base percentage and sixth in hitting.

3B: Jhoan Urena, St. Lucie Mets (Class A Advanced)

(Mets No. 20 prospect)

8 G, .280/.424/.680, 8 R, 7 H, 1 2B, 3 HR, 8 RBI, 7 BB, 6 SO, 1 SB

Urena has similar numbers to Solak in the FSL at .306/.403/.461 with 10 steals in 71 games, ranking right behind him in batting and OBP and topping the league with 79 hits. He doubled his season home run total with three last week.

SS: Ricky Aracena, Idaho Falls Chukars (Rookie-level)

(Royals No. 26 prospect)

5 G, .364/.462/.773, 10 R, 8 H, 1 2B, 1 3B, 2 HR, 6 RBI, 4 BB, 4 SO, 1 SB

After hitting just .139/.138/.148 in low Class A during the first six weeks of the season, Aracena found the Pioneer League more to his liking. He hit safely in each of his five games and homered twice after going deep just once in 61 games at Idaho Falls last year.

OF: Yusniel Diaz, Rancho Cucamonga Quakes (Class A Advanced)

(Dodgers No. 5 prospect//MLB No. 93)

4 G, .474/.476/1.105, 5 R, 9 H, 4 2B, 1 3B, 2 HR, 7 RBI, 1 BB, 1 SO

Lancaster’s The Hangar may be the best place to hit in the Minors, and Diaz certainly took advantage when he visited for four games last week. He homered Thursday, had four hits Friday, reached base twice on Saturday and collected three more hits with another homer on Sunday. He’s now batting .293/.358/.452 with seven homers in 65 games as a 20-year-old in high Class A.

OF: Brandon Marsh, Orem Owlz (Rookie-level)

(Angels No. 3 prospect)

5 G, .480/.519/.880, 12 R, 12 H, 3 2B, 2 3B, 1 HR, 9 RBI, 2 BB, 4 SO, 2 SB

Another 2016 second-rounder, Marsh sat out last summer with back issues and made his pro debut last week. He reached base 14 times in five games, paced all Minor Leaguers with 12 runs and leads the Pioneer League in that category as well as with six extra-base hits.

OF: Kyle Tucker, Corpus Christi Hooks (Double-A)

(Astros No. 2 prospect//MLB No. 29)

7 G, .310/.344/.793, 7 R, 9 H, 2 2B, 4 HR, 11 RBI, 2 BB, 8 SO, 1 SB, 1 CS

It took Tucker a little while to get acclimated to Double-A at age 20, but he showed why he’s one of the very best hitting prospects in baseball by drilling four homers in seven games last week. He’s now batting .257/.307/.514 with six homers in 25 Double-A games and .277/.353/.539 with 15 homers in 73 games overall.

LHP: Thomas Szapucki, Columbia Fireflies (Class A)

(Mets No. 4 prospect)

0-0, 0.00 ERA, 1 GS, 6 IP, 2 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 2 BB, 10 SO, 0.67 WHIP

Szapucki averaged 14.9 strikeouts per nine innings in his first two years as a pro, so dominating like he did on Sunday (10 whiffs in six scoreless innings) is becoming a regular occurrence for him. He missed the first two months of this season with a shoulder impingement, but now he’s healthy again and owns a 1-1, 2.82 record with 21 strikeouts in 22 1/3 innings.

RHP: Shane Bieber, Lynchburg Hillcats (Class A Advanced)

(Indians No. 15 prospect)

1-0, 0.00 ERA, 1 GS, 8 IP, 3 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 0 BB, 11 SO, 0.38 WHIP

Bieber set a career high with eight innings and matched another with 11 strikeouts while not permitting a run on Thursday as he won his third consecutive Carolina League start. He tops the Minors with his 80/5 K/BB ratio and has gone 5-4 with a 3.24 ERA in 14 starts between two Class A levels.

RP: Drew Steckenrider, New Orleans Baby Cakes (Triple-A)

(Marlins No. 8 prospect)

0-0, 0.00 ERA, 2 G, 1 SV, 2 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 0 BB, 6 SO

After making his big league debut and spending two weeks with the Marlins, Steckenrider was optioned back to Triple-A last Monday. He took out any frustrations he may have had by fanning all six batters he faced during the week and earning his fourth save of the year. He has a 1.53 ERA, 39/8 K/BB ratio and .131 opponent average in 29 1/3 Triple-A innings.

