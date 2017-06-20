Bellinger’s second shot put him in the record books as the first player to hit 21 home runs through their first 51 games. Turner went 4-for-4 with four RBIs, extending his hitting streak to 14 games. He’s batting .399 on the season, but is 16 plate appearances short of qualifying for the league lead. Taylor hit a solo shot in the seventh, giving him eight home runs on the season.

Wheeler was pulled after two innings, having allowed seven runs on eight hits, but the Mets didn’t go quietly, scoring six runs on four home runs off Kershaw, a career high for the two-time National League Cy Young Award winner.

Jose Reyes homered twice, belting a solo shot in the third and a two-run homer in the seventh. Jay Bruce added another solo shot in the fourth and Gavin Cecchini hit his first career home run in the fifth. Eight home runs were hit between the teams.

The four home runs by the Mets raised Kershaw’s season total to 17, which is a new career-high for the lefty. Kershaw allowed 16 home runs in 33 starts in 2012.

MOMENTS THAT MATTERED

Racing ahead: Following Turner’s two-run homer in the second, Bellinger gave the Dodgers a commanding lead by hitting a full-count home run to center field that put the Dodgers up, 7-0. Bellinger and Hall of Famer Mike Piazza are the only Dodgers rookies with five multihomer games.

Getting out of trouble: With the Mets trailing, 10-6, in the eighth, Dodgers reliever Chris Hatcher loaded the bases, giving up a single to Yoenis Cespedes and walking Bruce and Travis d’Arnaud. Reyes entered the batter’s box with a chance to tie the ballgame. But after pitching coach Rick Honeycutt came out to the mound, Hatcher settled in, firing a 96.3-mph four-seam fastball to get Reyes to strike out swinging and end the inning.

SOUND SMART WITH YOUR FRIENDS

Given the dubious pleasure of making his first career start against Kershaw, Cecchini cranked the Mets’ third homer off him, a two-run shot in the fifth. That made him the third player to hit his first big league home run vs. Kershaw, joining Milwaukee’s Hector Gomez — who never hit another homer in the Majors — and Cincinnati’s Darnell McDonald.

WHAT’S NEXT

Mets: Los Angeles native Robert Gsellman will make his first career start in the state of California when the Mets return to Dodger Stadium for a 10:10 p.m. ET rematch Tuesday. Gsellman gave up seven runs in five innings last time out, taking his first loss in a month.

Dodgers: Brandon McCarthy will take the mound for the Dodgers on Tuesday following a start against Cleveland in which he gave up one run on three hits in 5 1/3 innings. The righty sports a 3.14 ERA and is 5-3 on the season. First pitch is slated for 7:10 pm PT.

Watch every out-of-market regular-season game live on MLB.TV.