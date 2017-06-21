Mexican-American YouTube star legally changes name to Trump

There’s a new Trump looking to get ahead using the famous last name.

A Texas YouTuber was granted approval Monday to officially change his last name to Trump for professional reasons.

The 34-year-old Odessa resident was born Ernesto Baeza Acosta to Mexican immigrants, but filed last month to change his name to Ernesto Trump, according to the Smoking Gun. It cost him $272 to petition for the name change in Ector County court.

“I want to use my new name because it is more suitable for professional purposes,” Acosta said in the petition.

The YouTube personality, who has more than 7,000 subscribers, shares videos on his channel partaking in different viral challenges.

On Monday, he promptly changed his channel name to Ernesto Trump and suggested fans call him “the president’s son.”

He also shared a message for the 45th president of the United States in a video.

“I don’t want no money or nothing from you,” he said. “I just want to spend some father-son time with you.”

While he supports President Trump, he told the Smoking Gun that he did not vote for his namesake in the 2016 election because he is not registered.

This article first appeared in the New York Post.