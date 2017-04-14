Mexican journalist killed on Baja California peninsula

A state official in Mexico says a reporter covering the police beat has been shot and killed in La Paz on the Baja California peninsula.

The attack that killed Maximino Rodriguez was the sixth in 1 ½ months against journalists in Mexico and the fourth that resulted in death.

The official for Baja California Sur state who confirmed Rodriguez’s death was not authorized to be quoted by the press and spoke on condition of anonymity. Rodriguez worked for a local internet portal called Colectivo Pericu.

The news outlet said the reporter was shot inside his vehicle around noon Friday in the parking lot of a store he had gone to with his wife. She was unharmed.

A journalist’s bodyguard was killed in Los Cabos near La Paz on March 28.