Mexican Marine killed in Acapulco

A Marine was killed and two civilians wounded when gunmen opened fire on a military patrol in the Pacific resort city of Acapulco, the Mexican Navy said Wednesday.

Members of the patrol responded to the attack and the assailants fled, the Navy said, stressing that the marines complied with rules designed to ensure the safety of non-combatants.

GUNMEN SLAY 6 VENDORS AT POP-UP MARKET IN MEXICO’S ACAPULCO

The navy extended condolences to the family of the dead marine and said that they would receive all the support and benefits to which they are entitled.

Acapulco has been rocked for months by a battle between drug cartels to control the territory. The resort city is located in Guerrero, one of Mexico’s poorest and most violent states.