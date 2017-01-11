Mexican Peso Hits All-time Low On Trump Comments

The Mexican peso tumbled to a fresh all-time low on Wednesday after President-elect Donald Trump said he hopes General Motors Co. will follow Ford Motor Co.’s [d: f] example and keep more jobs in the U.S. Trump’s remarks came several minutes into his first news conference since his Nov. 8 electoral victory. Trump recently criticized GM for selling Mexican-built cars in the U.S. Last week, Ford said it would scrap plans for building a new factory in Mexico, and instead expand an existing factory in Michigan. One dollar bought 22 pesos in recent trade, up 1% from 21.78 pesos late Tuesday in New York. Mexican stocks fell following Trump’s comments, with the iShares MSCI Mexico Capped ETF down 1.3% at $41.41 a share. The peso has fallen sharply since the election on the belief that Trump will seek to negotiate a more stringent trading relationship with Mexico.

Continue Reading Below

Copyright © 2017 MarketWatch, Inc.