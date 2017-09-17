Mexican troops reportedly kill 8 after being ambushed

Security officials in the Mexican state of Guerrero say eight civilians and one soldier have been killed in a clash that began with gunmen dressed in camouflage ambushing an army patrol.

State security spokesman Roberto Alvarez Heredia says the soldiers came under attack late Saturday near the community of Pachivia, in a zone where the Familia Michoacana drug gang is active. One soldier died and another was wounded before the troops returned fire.

He says the attackers were using what looked like copies of Mexican army uniforms and vehicles.

Alvarez Heredia says troops are searching for the rest of the attackers.