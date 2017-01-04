Mexican veterinarians sue Idaho dairy for human trafficking

Six Mexican veterinarians who say they were recruited to work as animal scientists at an Idaho dairy farm have filed a federal human trafficking lawsuit against the dairy’s owners and the lawyer who arranged work visas.

The lawsuit filed Tuesday in U.S. District Court in Boise claims the veterinarians were forced to work as general laborers for about a year.

It says the veterinarians were promised they would oversee animal health and reproduction programs at Funk Dairy Inc. in Murtaugh, Idaho.

They came to the U.S. on visas granted to professionals from Mexico and Canada.

The defendants are Funk owner David Funk, manager Curtis Giles and attorney Jeremy Pittard.

Pittard says he helped arranged the visas but declined comment on the working conditions.

The dairy’s phone went unanswered.