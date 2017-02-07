Mexico and Puerto Rico to play for Caribbean Series title

CULIACAN, Mexico (AP) Miguel Pena pitched five solid innings, Agustin Murillo singled in a run and host Mexico beat Cuba 1-0 on Monday night to clinch a spot in the Caribbean Series championship game.

The Aguilas de Mexicali will try to give Mexico consecutive Caribbean Series titles when they face Puerto Rico’s Criollos de Caguas on Tuesday. The Puerto Ricans beat Venezuela 9-6 in the other semifinal Monday.

Mexico is aiming for its fifth title in the last seven Series and tenth overall. The Criollos went 1-3 in the first round, but now will try to become the first team from Puerto Rico to win the title since 2000.

Pena allowed two hits with four strikeouts and one walk. Relievers Hector Daniel Rodriguez and Jake Sanchez completed the shutout, with Sanchez notching his second save of the tournament.

Lazaro Blanco, Cuba’s ace, took the loss after allowing one run and four hits in six innings.

Murillo drove Ronnier Mustelier home from third base with a single to left field in the fifth inning. Both Mexico and Cuba finished 3-1 in the first round.

In the first game, David Vidal hit his third homer in five games as Puerto Rico opened an eight-run lead in the sixth inning and held off Venezuela.

Venezuela lost in the semifinals after going 3-1 in the first round.

Vidal hit a solo homer in the sixth and drove in three runs. The third baseman leads the Series with three home runs. Yadiel Rivera had two hits and two RBIs.

Orlando Roman earned the win, giving up one run and seven hits in five innings.

Mitch Lively, the starting pitcher for Venezuela’s Aguilas del Zulia, gave up four runs and four hits while getting just two outs.

