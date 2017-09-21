Mexico earthquake death toll rises as rescuers work to free trapped girl

Rescuers raced to free a trapped schoolgirl in Mexico City on Thursday after they spotted her tiny fingers wiggling under the ruins, providing a glimmer of hope they could find more survivors after a magnitude 7.1 earthquake killed more than 230 people.

Thousands of workers and volunteers dug through the wreckage throughout the night in hopes of pulling the girl out alive without toppling the heavy cement bricks above her. Vladimir Navarro, a university employee helping in the rescue effort, told The Associated Press the workers are close to the girl.

“We are just meters away from getting to the children, but we can’t access it until it is shored up,” Navarro said. “With the shaking there has been, it is very unstable and taking any decision is dangerous.”

Navarro said a large crane is needed to remove the heavy slabs. News about the girl brought waves of people to the site and hope to families still searching for missing loved ones. The death toll stood at 245 people as of Thursday, with more than 2,000 others injured. Mexico City Mayor Miguel Angel Mancera said two woman and a man were rescued after being buried under a collapsed office building, almost 36 hours after the quake. At least 115 people have been confirmed dead in Mexico’s capital, and the number could still rise.

Soldiers, police, firefighters and citizens hushed crowds and shouted “quiet” while attempting to listen to voices in the rubble with time against them.

“There are still people groaning. There are three more floors to remove rubble from. And you still hear people in there,” said Evodio Dario Marcelino, a volunteer who was working with dozens of others at a collapsed apartment building.

In all, 52 people had been rescued since the quake, the city’s Social Development Department said. Cheers of “bravo” also roared through a crowd when a golden-haired dog was pulled from under a toppled building southeast of Mexico City. The video was shared thousands of times on social media.

Rescue efforts at the collapsed Enrique Rebsamen School dominated news outlets since the quake happened, and thermal imaging shows several more people could still be alive under the wreckage. Dr. Alfredo Vega, who was working with the rescue team, said a girl who he identified only as “Frida Sofia” had been located alive under the pancaked floor slabs.

Vega said, “She is alive, and she is telling us that there are five more children alive” in the same space.

At least 21 children and five adults have been confirmed dead at the location.

President Enrique Pena Nieto declared on Wednesday three days of mourning for the victims killed in the deadliest earthquake the country has seen since 1985.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.