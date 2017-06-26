Mexico have some serious injury and suspension problems for the Confederations Cup semifinals

It’s been a long year for Chicharito. Bayer Leverkusen leaned on him all season, going back to last August when they were balancing Bundesliga, Champions League and DFB Pokal action. He had a couple injuries too, and Mexico obviously relied heavily upon him. Now, a month into work with El Tri, with training camp, World Cup qualifying and the Confederations Cup, he’s tiring.

Chicharito exited Mexico training after warmups on Monday, reportedly due to general muscle fatigue. It appears as if he’ll play on Thursday against Germany, but how effective will he be?