Mexico has a long history of corrupt fugitive governors, including one who was arrested in Italy just last week, but former Veracruz Gov. Javier Duarte stands out.

Since his arrest in Guatemala Saturday, a video clip from 2012 has been circulating in which then-presidential candidate and now President Enrique Pena Nieto names Duarte as part of a new generation of politicians from the Institutional Revolutionary Party that will be its future.

Duarte, 43, was part of a wave of PRI governors in 2010 that would later propel Pena Nieto — himself also a young PRI governor — into the presidency two years later.

But things spiraled out of control for Duarte. On Monday, he was waiting in a Guatemalan military prison for his initial appearance before a judge on Wednesday.