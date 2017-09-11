Miami Beach to reopen for residents as Irma recovery begins

The city of Miami Beach will be opened back up on Tuesday — ahead of schedule.

In an advisory released by city officials on Wednesday evening, it was announced that all causeways into the city will be reopened by 8 am.

“This is 4 hours ahead of schedule, due to our team who will be working tirelessly through the night to make this possible. We greatly appreciate your patience,” reads a line from the advisory.

There are a few caveats as recovery efforts in the city begin.

Residents will be required to show a valid ID that proves they live in Miami Beach if they want to re-enter. They have also been told by officials to take caution and watch out for fallen power lines and fallen trees that may be blocking roadways.

The city will also be running their trolley service and have extended free parking in the city’s public garages until Monday, September 18th.

The city will also be ramping up policing efforts to combat looting and other criminal behavior.

With over 200 uniformed officers patrolling the city over night.

“Every major artery and residential neighborhood will be aggressively patrolled through the night and into the morning hours,” Miami Beach officials said in the advisory. “Our community, working together, has excelled at keeping everyone safe before and during Hurricane Irma. Let’s make sure that we do the same during our return and recovery.”

