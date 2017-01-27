Miami-Dade Mayor Carlos Gimenez said Friday that it was an easy choice for his county to follow President Trump’s executive order calling on “sanctuary cities” to comply with federal requests to detain illegal immigrants.

“It really was a no-brainer, it’s a $52,000 a year issue for Miami-Dade,” he said on “Fox and Friends.”

That’s roughly the cost of detaining the 100 or so illegal immigrants the federal government wants the county to keep locked down each year. A few years ago, Miami-Dade argued that it couldn’t meet these federal requests unless the federal government reimbursed the county for those costs.

That led the federal government to see Miami-Dade as a “sanctuary” jurisdiction, one that wasn’t fully cooperating with the federal government on detention requests.

But with Trump’s order came clarity, Gimenez said. The order threatens the removal of millions of dollars of federal funding to the county and cities like it across the country.

