Miami Dolphins lose 41-10 in Madden 17 simulation

So someone has a lot of time on their hands because they opted to simulate all of the Wild Card weekend games. The Miami Dolphins are of course playing on Sunday against the Steelers.

The “simulations” were run by Daniel George of FanSided.com. Now typically I don’t bash anyone from within the network and well, I won’t this time either. Afterall he is just running a simulation and isn’t actually playing the game.

According to his most recent simulation which you can read here, the Dolphins not only get blown out but do so in a very embarrassing manner. Apparently the Dolphins simply couldn’t handle the threat of Antonio Brown, Eli Rogers, and LeVeon Bell.

There is no doubt that the Dolphins are facing a very tough team, on the road, and in frigid conditions but Madden is a video game and frankly, sorry to say, not a very good one. It’s simply the only one. Frankly I’m not a fan but I’m a very much in the minority and freely admit this. Now my brother? He practically learned the game of football from playing Madden the last decade or so. No seriously, he really believes that you can make lopsided trades in the real NFL and that certain defensive fronts can easily thwart everything that Tom Brady throws at you.

So, rant on Madden over, there is one thing that Madden can’t predict. It’s the same thing that every other person who has tried to predict this year with the Dolphins. These mothers don’t freaking quit. Period!

No one has given these Dolphins a chance this year but they have taken a predictive 6-10 record and turned it around to a 10-6 finish. They have clawed and scratched for every single win. They have won as a team and lost as a team. What Madden can’t predict is this teams drive and heart.

Come 4:00 on Sunday there is a very good and honestly a likely chance that the Miami Dolphins season will come to an end. It’s going to be a tough game for Miami. And maybe the game is a blowout. But this simulation shows the same lack of respect that everyone else has shown this team all year.

Here is the fun part though. If the Dolphins do beat the Steelers on Sunday we get a full week of hearing how badly the Patriots are going to crush them a week later. And if they beat the Patriots it will be K.C., Oakland, or Houston who will kill them in the Championship game and if by chance they make the Super Bowl…well you get the idea.

Post it Miami, this lack of respect thing should be your fuel.

