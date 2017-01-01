Miami Dolphins release inactive list for Patriots game

The Miami Dolphins will take on the Patriots in Miami at 1:00 today and the Dolphins have released their inactives for the game.

It’s no surprise that despite a quasi return to practice by Ryan Tannehill this week, the quarterback will not be suited up to play. Tannehill threw passes on the sideline while wearing shirt and shorts and a knee brace.

The Dolphins will also be without Byron Maxwell who missed last weeks game against the Bills. Jelani Jenkins will once again miss another game as will Mario Williams who returned for a short time last week.

Wide-receiver Laronte Carroo and TE Thomas Duarte will be out of this weeks contest as will TE Dominique Jones.

Jay Ajayi will play but the amount of time he plays could hinge on multipile factors.

For the Patriots it will be WR’s Danny Amendola and Malcom Mitchell, DB Cyrus Jones and Safety Jacoby Brissett and Jordan Richards. QB Jacoby Brissett and tackle LaAdrian Waddle will also sit along with RB D.J. Foster.

The game today sets up two ways. A win by New England secures home field advantage for the Patriots. A win by the Dolphins and a loss by Kansas City to San Diego and Miami moves into the 5th seed of the playoff standings.

