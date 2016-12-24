Miami Dolphins week 16 weather

While a winter storm begins trekking from the West across the plains, the Miami Dolphins will be in Buffalo, NY today to face the Bills.

More from Phin Phanatic

The Miami Dolphin’s will leave the warm weather of South Florida for the 2nd week in a row as they travel again to New York state. This time to take on the Buffalo Bills in Orchard Park. Miami has not won at Buffalo since 2011 but hope today will not only end that streak but also take the team a step closer to the post-season.

Miami will have their work cut out for them on the field and the weather will add its own Buffalo welcome to the team from sunny South Florida. Temperatures will hover just below the 40* degree mark and dip to around 36* as the game moves into the fourth quarter.

Winds will be around 13 miles per hour but as we all know those winds could be a little higher inside the stadium where they tend to whip around the bowl. The Dolphins are not a good cold weather team despite winning in East Rutherford last Saturday against the Jets.

Miami holds a slip lead for the 6th playoff seed in the AFC and with a win today and a loss by the Broncos on Christmas day, will secure the final spot before heading into week 17. Miami enters today’s game as three-point underdogs despite having a two game better record than the Bills.

Miami won the last meeting in October between the two clubs but the Bills were banged up and missing several starters. The Dolphins will be the team missing some starters today, including Ryan Tannehill, Mike Pouncey, Jelani Jenkins, and Byron Maxwell.

This article originally appeared on