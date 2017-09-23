Miami gets in gear in 2nd half, runs away from Toledo

MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. (AP) — Malik Rosier threw for 333 yards and three touchdowns, Mark Walton needed only 11 carries to rush for a career-best 204 yards and another score, and No. 14 Miami rallied to beat Toledo 52-30 on Saturday.

Travis Homer ran for two touchdowns and Braxton Berrios, Dayall Harris and Christopher Herndon each caught TD throws for the Hurricanes (2-0), who hadn’t played in 21 days because of the effects of Hurricane Irma. Miami gave up 16 unanswered points and trailed 16-10 at the half, before controlling the final 30 minutes.

Walton missed about half the game with what appeared to be a left ankle problem, but returned in the latter stages. He now has 28 touchdowns, 26 of them rushing, in 28 collegiate games.

Logan Woodside completed 28 of 48 passes for 342 yards and three touchdowns for Toledo (3-1), which cut a 22-point deficit down to eight midway through the fourth quarter. Terry Swanson rushed 20 times for 79 yards for the Rockets, who outgained Miami 186-32 in the second quarter and outscored the Hurricanes 16-0 in that period.

After that, all Miami: The Hurricanes outscored Toledo 42-14 in the final 21 minutes.

The Hurricanes punted the ball away on their first possession of the second half, then got touchdowns each of the next four times they touched the ball. An eight-play, 91-yard drive got the Hurricanes going, with Rosier connecting with Mike Harley for 19 yards on 3rd-and-18 one play before Homer — then playing because Walton was out — scored on a 12-yard carry to put Miami back on top.

Rosier then had three touchdown passes in the next 4 minutes to open a 38-16 lead, before Toledo got within 38-30 on TD passes from Woodside in less than two minutes.

Rosier ran in from 23 yards out on the next Miami possession to help finally put away the game.

THE TAKEAWAY

Toledo: The Rockets don’t like making things easy for themselves. A week after rallying from a 28-7 deficit to beat Tulsa 54-51, the Rockets quickly got into a 10-0 hole against Miami — then held the Hurricanes scoreless for the next 28 minutes, before things went awry. … It could be a costly loss for Toledo. Rockets left guard Yazeed Atariwa was taken off on a cart in the fourth quarter with a leg injury.

Miami: The Hurricanes got two replay reviews to go their way on successive plays in the fourth. First, DB Sheldrick Redwine’s flag for targeting was overturned, and then a two-point conversion by the Rockets that was called good on the field was also erased by video. … Berrios had a career-best 105 receiving yards. His previous best was 64.

WALTON’S DAY

Walton became the sixth FBS player in the last decade to rush for 200 yards on no more than 11 carries. He had an 82-yard run in the first half, tying for the sixth-longest in Miami history. He’s also the fifth Hurricane to run for at least 200, joining Edgerrin James, Duke Johnson, Lorenzo Roan and Willis McGahee.

UP NEXT

Toledo: The Rockets get next week off, then open their Mid-American Conference schedule at home against Eastern Michigan on Oct. 7.

Miami: The Hurricanes open Atlantic Coast Conference play Friday night at Duke.