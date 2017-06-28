Miami Heat announce 2017 Summer League rosters

MIAMI HEAT PRESS RELEASE
MIAMI, FL — The Miami HEAT announced Wednesday they will be participating in both the Orlando Pro Summer League and the NBA Summer League in Las Vegas. Current HEAT player Okaro White and Miami’s first round selection in the 2017 NBA Draft, Bam Adebayo, will participate. Miami HEAT Assistant Coach Chris Quinn will serve as the Head Coach during summer league play.
Practice sessions will begin today, June 28 and will continue through Friday. The HEAT begins summer league play on Saturday, July 1 in Orlando, and will play five games over the six-day event, which includes a championship day being played on the final day of the league on July 6. The team will then head to Las Vegas, with their first game scheduled for Saturday, July 8. The team will play a tournament style schedule, with a champion being crowned on Monday, July 17. At a minimum, the team will play at least five games in Las Vegas.
MIAMI HEAT SUMMER LEAGUE ROSTER
|NO.
|NAME
|POS
|HGT
|WGT
|BIRTHDATE
|COLLEGE/HOME CNTRY
|YRS PRO
|13
|Bam Adebayo
|C/F
|6-10
|245
|7/18/1997
|Kentucky/USA
|R
|63
|Zach Auguste
|F/C
|6-10
|240
|7/8/1993
|Notre Dame/USA
|R
|53
|Gian Clavell
|G
|6-4
|185
|11/26/1993
|Colorado State/Puerto Rico
|R
|57
|Zak Irvin
|F
|6-6
|215
|9/5/1994
|Michigan/USA
|R
|61
|Eric Mika
|C
|6-10
|230
|1/5/1995
|BYU/USA
|R
|58
|Lamond Murray Jr.
|F
|6-5
|200
|11/11/1994
|Pepperdine/USA
|R
|52
|Jake Odum
|G
|6-4
|180
|2/11/1991
|Indiana State/USA
|R
|62
|Norvel Pelle
|C
|6-11
|210
|2/3/1993
|Varese (Italy)/Antigua
|R
|50
|London Perrantes
|G
|6-2
|197
|10/3/1994
|Virginia/USA
|R
|51
|Justin Robinson
|G
|5-8
|175
|4/12/1995
|Monmouth/USA
|R
|59
|Sebastian Saiz
|F
|6-9
|240
|7/15/1994
|Ole Miss/Spain
|R
|64
|Shavon Shields+
|F/G
|6-7
|225
|6/5/1994
|Nebraska/USA
|R
|15
|Okaro White
|F
|6-8
|215
|8/13/1992
|Florida State/USA
|1
|54
|Matt Williams
|G
|6-5
|210
|10/14/1993
|Central Florida/USA
|R
(+): Will only play in the Las Vegas NBA Summer League