Miami Heat forward Justise Winslow likely out for season

Miami Heat forward Justise Winslow has missed the last couple games with a shoulder issue, and now the news has turned more dire.

Heading into Wednesday night’s game against the Sacramento Kings, the Miami Heat are 10-26 with just one win in their last 10 games and a six-game losing streak. Second-year forward Justise Winslow has missed the last couple games with a right shoulder issue, and he did not travel with the team for the start of a six-game road trip in Phoenix on Tuesday night.

With that as a fairly ominous sign about his outlook, the team made an announcement regarding Winslow’s health Wednesday night.

Justise Winslow will undergo surgery tomorrow to repair a torn labrum in his right shoulder & is likely out for the remainder of the season. — Miami HEAT (@MiamiHEAT) January 5, 2017

Winslow had been a relative bright spot for Miami so far this season, with statistical upticks virtually across the board. Winslow’s usage rate (19.9 percent), points per game (10.9), assists per game (3.7) and assist rate (16.2 percent) have all improved notably, but he was also sidelined for 16 games by a wrist injury earlier this season.

To that durability end, Heat president Pat Riley said a couple of weeks ago that Winslow needed to learn how to fall the right way to avoid injuries. That didn’t seem like too harsh a criticism, just an observation and presumably advice that was also privately given to a young player. But now Heat fans will surely think Riley jinxed Winslow.

In what’s shaping up to be a lost season, there’s nothing for the Heat to gain by rushing Winslow back into action. There seems to be a chance he could return before the end of the season, but unless Miami somehow turns things around dramatically and is in the mix for a playoff spot Winslow should not see the floor in a meaningful game until next season.

