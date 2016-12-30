Miami Heat: Josh Richardson scores 20 in second-straight game

Welcome to the Hot Hand, where after every Miami Heat win or loss we recognize the player who best put his stamp on the game.

The Miami Heat left Charlotte late last night with yet another road defeat, but that didn’t stop second-year guard Josh Richardson from having his second-straight 20-plus point game.

Finishing with a game-high 20 points on 8-of-14 shooting, Richardson seemed to be the only sign of life Miami could muster up on offense at some points throughout. Aside from 18 points from Tyler Johnson, there was no real threat on that side of the floor, an alarming reality all Heat fans have come to realize as the team dropped to 10-23 on the year.

Doing most of his damage in the second quarter, Richardson played a key part in what was an impressive first half effort by the Heat:

Scoring the majority of his points in the second, (13 to be exact) Richardson sparked what became a valiant effort by this undermanned Miami squad, and had it not been for a dominant second half from the hometown Hornets, the Heat might have been able to hold on for a victory, a statement that has become elusive to this team through 33 games.

Knocking down three of his five attempts from beyond the arc, Richardson sparked a 13-6 run in the final 4:15 of the second quarter to push the Heat ahead at the half, 49-42. All that being said, Charlotte would open the third period in an 8-0 run and did not relinquish the lead for the rest of the night.

On a night Hassan Whiteside scored a mere eight points and Justise Winslow missed every single shot he attempted (nine total,) Miami was in need of a jolt in the arm, and had it not been for Richardson, we may be sitting here discussing a Charlotte blowout.

Jumper after jumper, Richardson finished just three points shy of setting a new career-high in scoring (his current high is 22) while grabbing four rebounds in the process.

Night after night, Richardson continues to excel at the shooting guard spot, even amidst coach Erik Spoelstra using his 17th starting lineup of the season.

