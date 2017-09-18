Miami Heat sign forward Erik McCree

MIAMI HEAT PRESS RELEASE

MIAMI, FL The Miami HEAT announced today that they have signed forward Erik McCree. Per club policy, terms of the deal were not disclosed.

McCree played three seasons at Louisiana Tech appearing in 99 games (98 starts) and averaged 14.9 points, 7.3 rebounds, 1.0 assists and 29.1 minutes while shooting 46.4 percent from the field, 34.8 percent from three-point range and 73.5 percent from the foul line. He became just the sixth player in school history to record at least 1,400 points and 700 rebounds in just three seasons. During his senior season, he led the team in points (585), rebounds (295), field goals made (202), free throws made (127) and minutes (1,047) as he earned All-Conference USA First Team honors. McCree registered 13 double-doubles, the second-most in the conference and the fifth-most by a Bulldog during a single-season over the last 25 years, including a streak of five-straight, becoming the first La. Tech player to accomplish the feat since Paul Millsap in 2005. Additionally, he finished last season as one of only four forwards in the country to connect on at least 200 field goals, 50 three-point field goals and 125 free throws. Before transferring to Louisiana Tech, McCree appeared in 24 games as a freshman at Murray State.